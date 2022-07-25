Tamara Ecclestone offers $7.2 million reward for return of stolen jewelry

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

British socialite Tamara Ecclestone is offering a £6 million ($7.2 million) reward for information that leads to the recovery of jewelry worth tens of millions of dollars which was stolen from her London home.

In December 2019, thieves raided the house of the 38-year-old socialite, who is the daughter of ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. She said they made off with jewelry and family heir looms.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram stories on Sunday, Ecclestone said: “Whilst I have accepted that I will never likely see my stolen belongings again, I will happily put up a reward of 25% of the value of anything that the police are able to recover resulting from information provided by a source. If you are the source, you get the reward.”

She continued: “With the total value of the burglary being £26m — that’s a reward of up to £6m for anyone that can help me get back what is rightfully mine.”

Her comments were made following the release of BBC documentary “Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds?” which aired Thursday.

Ecclestone recalls at the start of the documentary that she was on holiday in Lapland with her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, and their daughter when the jewel heist occurred at their Kensington mansion.

Describing the effect the burglary has had on her, Ecclestone said on Instagram: “The thought of those disgusting people, rummaging through every room in my house, invading my home, touching my belongings and stealing some of the things most precious to me, means I will never be able to lay my head to rest in that house again with the same sense of security that I once had.”

Ecclestone said the raid “still traumatises my family and I to this day.”

In November last year, a gang of jewelry thieves was jailed for a string of burglaries on the homes of celebrities, including Ecclestone’s. Other high-profile figures such as former England footballer Frank Lampard and his TV presenter wife, Christine, were also targeted.

Police described the thefts as the “highest value series of residential burglaries in UK history.”

