WaPo: Israeli ​soldiers’ guns confiscated as part of investigation after Al-Jazeera journalist’s killing​, says Israeli military official

Israeli military investigators have taken guns away from some Israel Defense Forces troops as part of an investigation into shooting incidents in Jenin on the day Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed there, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing an unnamed IDF official.

The weapons have been taken so they are available for ballistics testing, the official said.

One incident, according to the Washington Post source, took place “on a street roughly 150 meters (about 490 feet) from the spot where Abu Akleh was killed,” the Post said.

The source said that, of the three being investigated, this incident was “the more probable to be involved in the death of Shireen,” according to the Post.

In the incident under investigation, the IDF troops were in a vehicle and at least one armed Palestinian man was shooting at the vehicle, the unnamed source said. Military investigators are trying to determine where Abu Akleh was during that exchange, according to the source.

The IDF declined to comment to CNN about the Washington Post report.

The military has said it is investigating the killing of Abu Akleh, with IDF international spokesperson Amnon Shefler telling CNN on Wednesday: “We just don’t know yet” who shot her.

