At least one dead, 8 missing after building collapse in Ravanusa, Italy

By Radina Gigova, CNN

At least one person has died and eight others remain missing after a building collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa early Sunday morning, the Italian fire service said on its official Twitter account.

Emergency teams discovered the body of a man as they continued to look for survivors in the rubble, the fire service Vigili del Fuoco said.

Emergency teams have so far rescued two women, according to the fire service.

Italian news agency ANSA reported the building collapsed following an explosion caused by a methane gas leak.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.