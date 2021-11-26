Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a coup was planned against him

By Katharina Krebs and Anna Chernova, CNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that a group of Ukrainians and Russians was planning a coup against him at the beginning of December.

The Kremlin rejected Zelensky’s claim that Russia is involved in plotting a coup in Ukraine. “Russia never had any plans to take part. In general, Russia is never engaged in that kind of thing,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with journalists Friday.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.