Russia’s Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after several Covid-19 cases in his entourage

By Ivana Kottasová and Anna Chernova, CNN

Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after several people in his inner circle tested positive for Covid-19, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

He has tested negative for the virus and is healthy, the Kremlin added.

Putin has been vaccinated against Covid-19. He received a shot in March, more than three months after qualifying to do so.

The Russian President acknowledged the existence of “identified cases of coronavirus in his environment,” according to the Kremlin statement.

Putin also referred to the situation on a call on Tuesday with his Republic of Tajikistan counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, adding that he would have to isolate for “a certain period of time” as a consequence.

The Kremlin statement said that Putin’s scheduled appointments for the ongoing week will now be attended via videoconference.

