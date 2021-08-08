Enrico Letta Fast Facts
CNN Editorial Research
Here is a look at the life of former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
Personal
Birth date: August 20, 1966
Birth place: Pisa, Italy
Father: Giorgio Letta, a mathematics professor
Mother: Anna (Banchi) Letta
Marriage: Gianna Fregonara
Children: Giacomo, Lorenzo, Francesco
Education: University of Pisa, International Law, 1994; Scuola Superiore “S.Anna,” European Community Law, Ph.D., 2007
Religion: Roman Catholic
Other Facts
His uncle, Gianni Letta, was former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi‘s chief of staff.
Center-left Democrat.
Timeline
1991-1995 – President, European Young Christian Democrats.
1993 – Chief of staff for Foreign Affairs Minister Beniamino Andreatta.
January 1997-November 1998 – Deputy secretary of the Italian People’s Party.
1998-1999 – Minister of European Affairs for Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema.
1999-2001 – Minister of Industry and Commerce.
2001 – Is elected to Italy’s Parliament.
January 2002-May 2006 – Head of the Department of National Economy.
2004 – Elected to the European Parliament.
2006-2008 – Secretary to the Council of Ministers for Prime Minister Romano Prodi.
October 2007-February 2009 – Minister of Welfare.
February 2009-October 2009 – Head of the National Department of Welfare.
November 2009-April 2013 – Deputy national secretary for the Democratic Party.
April 28, 2013 – Is sworn in as Italy’s prime minister.
October 2, 2013 – Letta’s coalition government survives a confidence vote by a healthy margin, with 235 senators voting in favor to 70 against.
February 14, 2014 – Resigns as prime minister.
2015 – President of Associazione Italia ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which supports Italy in its business dealings with countries in southeast Asia.
September 1, 2015-March 2021 – Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po.
2016-present – President of the Jacques Delors Institute, an economic think tank founded by former European Commission President Jacques Delors and located in Paris.
March 14, 2021 – Letta is elected the leader of the Italy’s centre-left Democratic party.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments