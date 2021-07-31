Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting a second baby after miscarriage heartbreak

CNN - Europe/Mideast/Africa

By Elaine Ly and Luke McGee, CNN

Carrie Johnson, the wife of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced the couple are expecting their second child in December.

Carrie revealed she was pregnant and that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas,” she wrote, referring to a child which is born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves,” she wrote.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well,” Johnson added. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

The couple already have a son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April last year.

The baby was given the middle name Nicholas in honor of two doctors who treated Boris Johnson while he hospitalized by Covid-19.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart — the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month,” Carrie said on her Instagram account at the time.

The couple were married in a wedding carried out in secrecy at Westminster Cathedral in London, in May.

