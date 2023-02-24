Three arrested after model Abby Choi’s dismembered body found in Hong Kong

By Jake Kwon, CNN

Police in Hong Kong said Saturday they have arrested three people following the discovery of the dismembered body of model and influencer Abby Choi.

Parts of the 28-year-old’s body, along with a meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing were found in a rental unit in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district on Friday afternoon, police said in a press release.

Police said three people had been arrested and detained for questioning.

As a model, Choi had enjoyed international exposure and was photographed at the Elie Saab Spring Summer 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris, France, as recently as last month.

The police received a missing person’s report on Wednesday for Choi. She had not been seen since the day before.

The investigation, including the cause of death, continues, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.