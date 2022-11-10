Skip to Content
Police inspector being investigated over Seoul’s Halloween crush found dead

By Yoonjung Seo and Rhea Mogul, CNN

A senior South Korean police inspector who was being investigated in connection with the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has been found dead in his home.

The inspector was found lifeless by his family at around 12:45pm on Friday, according to South Korean police.

The police said they are investigating the circumstances.

The news comes after investigators raided the offices of the Yongsan district police station, which oversees the nightlife neighborhood of Itaewon, where the crush took place.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

