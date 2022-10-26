Singapore jails man who posed as female gynecologist on Facebook to get intimate photos

By Heather Chen, CNN

A man who fooled dozens of women into sending him photos of their genitalia by posing as a female gynecologist on Facebook has been sentenced to jail in Singapore.

The High Court on Wednesday found Ooi Chuen Wei, 37, from Malaysia, guilty of “cheating by personation” and sentenced him to three years and four months in prison.

Ooi used a fake Facebook profile to contact the women, asking them to fill out surveys that included questions about their genitals and sex lives, according to court documents seen by CNN.

Over a period of four years, he tricked 38 women and received close to 1,000 intimate photos and videos in return.

The offenses came to light last July when a woman, who had grown suspicious of Ooi and realized there was no such doctor, lodged a police report.

The police then raided Ooi’s home and seized his devices. During the course of the police investigation, he admitted tricking the women, according to the court documents.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Arvindren asked for a prison sentence of at least three years and eight months for Ooi, citing the large number of victims and how long Ooi had continued his deception.

“The accused executed a carefully thought out scheme to satisfy his sexual desires,” Arvindren said.

“(He) pretended that he was a female doctor and deceived several victims into sending various compromising photographs and videos of themselves. (He) has abused the trust the public has for doctors and he has exploited social media to commit the crimes,” he added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.