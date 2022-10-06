Thailand shooting: Children among at least 34 killed at child care center, officials say

By Kocha Olarn, Hannah Ritchie and Heather Chen, CNN

A former policeman suspected of killing at least 34 people, including 22 children, at a childcare center in northeastern Thailand has taken his own life, according to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

The man — who has been identified as a 34-year-old former police officer — also killed his wife and child, the CIB added. It is unclear if the shooter and his family are included in the current death toll.

The mass shooting took place Thursday at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident,” the statement read.

Earlier, police had announced a manhunt was under way for the suspected gunman, with the prime minister’s office urging all agencies to catch the culprit.

Gun ownership in Thailand is relatively high compared with other countries in Southeast Asia.

Mass shootings in the country are rare but a 2020 incident saw a soldier kill 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the gunman entered a mall.

