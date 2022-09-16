Major fire breaks out at 42-story skyscraper in Changsha, China

By CNN’s Beijing Bureau and Alex Stambaugh

A major fire broke out in a 42-story skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha in Hunan province on Friday.

Authorities said that as of 4:20 p.m. local time (4:20 a.m. ET), the fire had been put out and there were no known casualties, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The Hunan fire department said in a statement on its official Weibo account that it was notified around 3:48 p.m. local time that a fire had broken out in the China Telecom Building in the city’s Furong District.

Changsha Fire and Rescue dispatched 36 fire engines and 280 firefighters to the scene, the statement said.

After a preliminary investigation, it found the outer wall of the building was on fire, it said.

Social media videos circulating Friday showed flames engulfing the skyscraper, which, according to the fire department, is 218 meters (715 feet) tall.

