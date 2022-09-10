There is no tsunami threat after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit Papua New Guinea, warning center says

By Jake Kwon, CNN

There was no longer a tsunami threat Sunday morning after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Pacific Island nation of Papua New Guinea earlier in the day, the US National Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake, with a depth of 90 kilometers (roughly 56 miles), struck near the town of Kainantu Sunday morning, according to the the US Geological Survey.

The town has a population of roughly 8,500 people, the agency reported.

While the tsunami warning center had initially said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers (roughly 621 miles) along the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, it later said there no longer was a threat.

