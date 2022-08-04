Skip to Content
CNN - Asia/Pacific
By
Published 7:39 PM

At least 13 killed, dozens injured as fire engulfs Thai nightclub

<i>
Etsy

By Kocha Olarn, CNN

At least 13 people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a nightclub in Thailand, police said.

The fire took place at around 1 a.m. at the Mountain B nightclub in Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok, police said.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai told CNN that burn injuries ranged from “mild to serious,” and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

All victims were Thai nationals, he said.

This is a developing story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Asia/Pacific

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content