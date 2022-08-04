At least 13 killed, dozens injured as fire engulfs Thai nightclub

By Kocha Olarn, CNN

At least 13 people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a nightclub in Thailand, police said.

The fire took place at around 1 a.m. at the Mountain B nightclub in Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok, police said.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai told CNN that burn injuries ranged from “mild to serious,” and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

All victims were Thai nationals, he said.

This is a developing story

