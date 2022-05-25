At least four dead following series of explosions in Afghanistan

By Ehsan Popalzai and Jonny Hallam, CNN

Two deadly explosions rocked Afghanistan’s city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of the country’s northern Balkh province on Wednesday, killing and wounding a number of civilians.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesman for the chief of Balkh province, said that at least four people were killed and more than 10 were wounded in the blasts.

The first explosion targeted a minivan in police district 10 of the city, followed a short time later by a second explosion in the same area.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, an explosion detonated inside a mosque during evening prayer in Kabul’s 4th police district.

Initial reports said at least two civilians were slightly wounded in the incident, according to Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the chief of Kabul police.

So far there have been no claims of responsibility for any of Wednesday’s attacks.

On April 21, an explosion at a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 10 and injured 32.

ISIS affiliate group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the April attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, according to statements shared on Telegram channels and SITE Intelligence Group.

The following week, at least 10 people were killed and 30 wounded after an explosion at a mosque in the capital Kabul after Friday prayers. Earlier in April, at least six people were killed and 11 others, after multiple explosions rocked a high school and educational center in western Kabul.

