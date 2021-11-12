Explosion at mosque during Friday prayers in eastern Afghanistan

By Ehsan Popalzai, CNN

An explosion took place during Friday prayers inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, a local journalist told CNN on Friday.

Security officials said at least 15 people including the mullah of the mosque were wounded in the blast, which occurred in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province, the journalist said.

Qari Hanif, director of Nangarhar’s information and culture department, later told CNN that there were no fatalities in the blast.

He said it occurred after a mine that was placed inside the mosque exploded.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

