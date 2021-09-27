Skip to Content
CNN - Asia/Pacific
By
Published 3:22 PM

North Korea launches unidentified projectile: South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

By Yoonjung Seo, CNN

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The news came just before North Korea addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Yoonjung Seo in Seoul and Caitlin Hu in New York.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content