Taliban announces new caretaker government

CNN - Asia/Pacific

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

The Taliban announced a new caretaker government for Afghanistan on Tuesday, with Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the militant group, as his deputy.

Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016, will act as caretaker Defense Minister.

This is a breaking story. More to come …

