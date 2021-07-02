About 20 people missing after mudslide wipes out homes in Japan’s Atami city

CNN - Asia/Pacific

By Junko Ogura and Emiko Jozuka, CNN

About 20 people are missing after a mudslide swept across a seaside city southwest of Tokyo, Japanese authorities said Saturday.

The mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, came after the region was hit by torrential rain.

Police and firefighters are searching for the missing people, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

As of 2 p.m. local time, about 2,830 households in the city were out of power, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

This is a developing story.

