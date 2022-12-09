Argentina beats the Netherlands in penalty shootout to cap instant classic
This captivating face-off finally has a winner: Argentina is triumphant over the Netherlands after a penalty shootout.
This captivating face-off finally has a winner: Argentina is triumphant over the Netherlands after a penalty shootout.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.