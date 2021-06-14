Chemical fire in Illinois prompts authorities to order evacuations

National-World

Authorities in have ordered people near an industrial fire in Illinois to evacuate on Monday.

The fire broke out in Chemtool Inc., in Rockton, a city about 15 miles north of Rockford near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line.

“Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation due to a chemical fire,” the police department in a message on Twitter. “This notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Proceed to Stephen Mack Middle School. Avoid area in one mile radius.”

According to the company’s website, “Chemtool Incorporated offers a wide variety of lubricating greases to meet your needs.”