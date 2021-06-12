Five shot in Dallas, including 4-year-old girl

National-World

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured five people Friday, including a 4-year-old girl.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to reports of shooting among two groups of people “involved in a disturbance regarding an unknown matter,” police said in a website post.

The child was taken to Children’s Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

The four adult victims, all women, were taken to local hospitals and had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Investigators obtained images of a vehicle they believe the suspect was driving.