At least 13 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

National-World

At least 13 people were injured early Saturday in a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, officials said.

Two of the people injured were in critical condition, Austin Interim Chief of Police Joseph Chacon said at a news briefing Saturday.

Six people were taken to a hospital by the Austin Police Department, and the Austin-Travis County EMS brought in four others for medial treatment, Chacon said. Three other victims brought themselves to the hospital.

One hospital received 11 of the victims for treatment while another person was transported to a different hospital. One person went to an urgent care facility with multiple gunshot wounds, Chacon said.

Police have a very general description of the suspect and the incident appears to be isolated to the area, but could not say for certain that there was no additional public danger because the suspect is not in custody, Chacon said.

Police are currently reviewing camera footage from multiple sources, including the Public Safety Camera System, police body cameras and business surveillance video to determine what happened.

In a series of tweets, Austin Mayor Steve Adler commented on the shooting downtown.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” he said.

“APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in respons- but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.

“One thing is clear – greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety.”

Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said in a statement, “We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings.

“This senseless violence must end. We will continue our work towards ensuring downtown is as safe, clean and welcoming for all, but today, we are thinking of those affected by this shooting. We need to come together, care for each other and be strong together for Austin.”