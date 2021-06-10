Bruce Springsteen Fast Facts

National-World

Here’s a look into the life of musician and songwriter Bruce Springsteen.

Personal

Birth date: September 23, 1949

Birth place: Freehold, New Jersey

Birth name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen

Father: Douglas Springsteen, bus driver

Mother: Adele (Zerilli) Springsteen, legal secretary

Marriages: Patti Scialfa (June 8, 1991-present); Julianne Phillips (May 13, 1985-March 1, 1989, divorced)

Children: with Patti Scialfa: Sam, Jessica and Evan

Education: Attended Ocean County Community College for one semester, 1967

Other Facts

Known as “The Boss.”

Has played with the E Street Band on and off since the early seventies. E Street is a road in the town of Belmar, New Jersey.

Nominated for two Academy Awards, has won once.

Nominated for 50 Grammy Awards, has won 20 times.

Nominated for three Emmy Awards.

Received a special Tony Award.

Chronicles youthful rebellion and disillusionment in staid suburban New Jersey.

Timeline

1960s and early 1970s – Springsteen performs with several bands including Steel Mill and the Castiles.

1972 – Signs a record deal with Columbia Records.

1973 – Debut album “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” is released.

August 25, 1975 – “Born to Run” is released. In addition to the title track, the album features the songs, “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and “Jungleland.” Weeks after the collection hits record stores, Springsteen appears on the covers of Time and Newsweek magazines at the same time.

June 4, 1984 – “Born in the U.S.A.” is released. Seven songs, including the title track and “Dancing in the Dark,” reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. At the time, the only other album to feature seven top 10 singles was “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. The album cover is photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

February 26, 1985 – Wins his first Grammy award. “Dancing in the Dark” gets best rock vocal solo.

1989 – Springsteen splits with the E Street Band.

March 21, 1994 – Wins an Academy Award for Original Song for “Streets of Philadelphia.”

March 1, 1995 – Wins four Grammy awards for “Streets of Philadelphia.” The track is named song of the year, best rock song, best song written for a motion picture or television and best male rock vocal performance.

1999 – Is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and reunites with the E Street Band.

February 23, 2003 – Wins three Grammy awards. His album, “The Rising” wins in the best rock album category and the album’s title track wins best rock song, plus best male rock vocal performance.

February 10, 2008 – Wins three Grammy awards. “Radio Nowhere” is named best rock song and best solo rock performance. “Once Upon a Time in the West” wins in the rock instrumental performance category.

January 18, 2009 – Performs Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” with Pete Seeger at US President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony.

February 2, 2009 – Plays the Super Bowl half-time show.

December 10, 2009 – Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.

September 7, 2016 – Performs his longest US show on record at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The show is four hours and four minutes long, with a set list of 34 tunes.

September 27, 2016 – Springsteen’s autobiography “Born to Run” is published.

November 22, 2016 – Springsteen receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

October 12, 2017 – “Springsteen on Broadway,” a limited engagement solo acoustic concert/stage memoir opens at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. It marks Springsteen’s Broadway debut.

June 9, 2018 – Is honored with a special Tony Award for “Springsteen,” his one-man show on Broadway. He also performs.

November 27, 2018 – In a new interview with Esquire, Springsteen candidly discusses two emotional breakdowns he has suffered — one when he was 32 and another when he was in his 60s.

January 14, 2020 – Springsteen’s youngest son, Sam, is sworn in as a Jersey City, New Jersey firefighter.

October 22, 2020 – “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” premieres on Apple TV+. The documentary follows the recording of Springsteen’s new album with the E Street Band. The album, “Letter to You,” is released the following day.

February 11, 2021 – According to Brenda Ling, spokeswoman for the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook, NJ, in November, Springsteen was arrested in the park on charges of driving under the influence. On February 24, Springsteen pleads guilty to charges he imbibed alcohol despite knowing it was prohibited. The plea came after federal prosecutors agreed to drop charges that Springsteen was operating a vehicle under the influence and driving recklessly, charges Assistant US Attorney Adam Baker said the government would not be able to prove.

February 22, 2021 – Spotify announces Barack Obama and Springsteen are hosting a new podcast about masculinity, race, fatherhood and their professional and personal journeys. The podcast, called “Renegades: Born in the USA,” is part of the multi-year partnership between Spotify and Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

June 7, 2021 – Springsteen announces he is reviving his solo show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” later this month.