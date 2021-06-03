Minneapolis crews remove barricades at George Floyd Square as city pledges to create a permanent memorial

National-World

Minneapolis city workers on Thursday removed parts of a memorial at the intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths, as the city stated its plans to create a permanent memorial while reopening the area to through-traffic.

On Thursday morning, multiple workers could be seen moving cement barricades in the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street with tractors and trucks.

“Barricades have been removed so that ultimately (the intersection) will be reconnected into the neighborhood and traffic will be able to resume,” city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie told CNN. “This intersection will never go back to ‘normal.’ This city is really doing everything it can with the community to preserve as many art pieces as possible.”

McKenzie emphasized that this is a community led effort being done in coordination with the Agape Movement group. Some artifacts, like the iconic fist sculpture in the center of the intersection, will remain, she said.

The removal comes amid a tense disagreement over what to do with the intersection just over a year after Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on the asphalt while being restrained by three Minneapolis Police officers. One officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in April.

The intersection has been closed off to traffic for over a year and has become a shrine and memorial to Floyd. In September, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted to approve changing the name of the intersection to George Floyd Square.

With distrust of the police still high, some residents have taken over security as self-appointed “guardians” of the area. Still other nearby residents and business owners say the lack of a police presence has made them feel unsafe.

The intersection has also been the site of recent violence. One person was shot dead there in March, and last week a person was shot a block away on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

In a statement Thursday, city officials said Minneapolis plans to create a lasting memorial at the intersection.

“We are collectively committed to establishing a permanent memorial at the intersection, preserving the artwork, and making the area an enduring space for racial healing,” the statement, obtained by CNN affiliate WCCO, said.

Mayor Jacob Frey issued the joint statement with Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council member Alondra Cano.

“Alongside City leadership, we have met on a regular basis with community members to discuss both the short-term path toward reconnecting this area and the long-term plan for the neighborhood with sustained investments to help restore and heal the community,” the statement said.

Local activist says city did not notify them

Jeanelle Austin, a resident who has worked to preserve the artwork in George Floyd Square, said that the city did not notify them ahead of reopening the road Thursday morning, despite previously telling volunteers they would be told before it happened.

“We didn’t know that today would be the day that the streets would be reopened,” Austin said through tears during a community press conference Thursday. “The city told us that they would let us know in advance. That didn’t happen.”

“All we asked for was some restorative justice that the trauma the community endured, that the harm would be repaired prior to the reopening of the streets. But instead, we were met with more trauma this morning,” she added.

Austin said her group of volunteers were met with “more pushback than help” from the city. She said she doesn’t know what is next but does know that she and others in her city “will continue to fight for justice.”

“We will continue to stand for our liberation and our community,” Austin said.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota, said the city’s actions are attempts to erase the community’s pain.

“They’re not trying to drive cars through here. They are trying to delete history. And we will not let them delete history,” Hussein said. “We will not give up this space.”