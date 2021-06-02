5 things to know for June 2: White House, jobs, Covid-19, Supreme Court, North Korea

National-World

The US and Australia are bracing for possible meat shortages after a cyberattack against JBS USA, a major beef and pork producer, prompted widespread factory shutdowns.

Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. White House

The White House is facing partisan battles on several fronts as we enter the summer months. President Joe Biden is hoping talks with GOP leaders will break the stalemate on his much-touted infrastructure plan soon. Biden has also asked Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration’s efforts on voting rights amid several state efforts to restrict voting access and procedures. Some Democrats want Congress to pursue federal voting rights legislation, but that would likely be met with several obstacles among the deeply divided chambers. Meanwhile, after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to form an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making plans for a possible House-led investigation instead — without GOP support.

2. Economy

The US Chamber of Commerce has announced a nationwide initiative to address the worker shortage in the US. According to the organization, there were a record 8.1 million job openings in the United States in March 2021, and about half as many available workers for every open job across the country as there have been over the past 20 years. The Chamber has suggested removing barriers that prevent people from entering the workforce, and helping people acquire skills needed for certain jobs. Best Buy CEO Corie Barry identified four reasons why it’s so hard for companies to hire workers right now: scant childcare, ongoing health concerns, more competition, and changes in expectations and tolerance for working conditions.

3. Coronavirus

The World Health Organization has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use. The decision will allow CoronaVac to be used in WHO’s vaccine-sharing program, COVAX, which seeks to provide equitable global access to immunizations. In Peru, the country’s prime minister announced a revised Covid-19 death toll of 180,764; more than double the previously reported count. That leaves Peru with the highest coronavirus-related death rate per capita in the world. Meanwhile, thousands of emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci during the early days of the pandemic have been published by some news outlets, revealing a grueling schedule for one of the country’s top virus experts. They also provide a glimpse into how quickly information evolved as the pandemic progressed.

4. Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is entering the self-imposed final month of the term, but several high-profile cases still need attention. There’s a challenge to the Affordable Care Act on the docket, as well as a major dispute out of Philadelphia that pits claims of religious liberty against the LGBTQ community. Decisions on voting rights, policing and NCAA rules are also outstanding. Politicians also will be looking out for any retirement plans of Justice Stephen Breyer, 82. If he were to depart, it would open the door for President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats to replace him with a much younger liberal.

5. North Korea

North Korea’s ruling party has undergone significant changes in recent months, according to excerpts of a government document. The changes have left North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a new second-in-command, thought to be either Jo Yong Won or Kim Tok Hun, two of the most powerful men in North Korea’s government. There is nothing to indicate the position’s creation has anything to do with Kim Jong Un’s health, which was the subject of intense speculation last year after he disappeared from state media for several weeks. Experts think he may just be delegating more of his workload. Other changes to the ruling party’s policies include a new focus on the economy, and the formal abandonment of old policies created under Kim Jong Il’s rule.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Amazon announces dates for this year’s Prime Day

Gird your wallets.

Sam’s Club is bringing back free samples

The latest stop on our return to normal? Little plates of salami.

Asparagus recipe found in Belgian legal database after ‘hilarious’ mistake

That better be one good asparagus recipe.

Coachella announces 2022 dates as live music makes a comeback

Hooray, it’s time to feel uncool about our music tastes again!

Pizza Hut is bringing back The Edge, a fan favorite pizza

Our pizza nostalgia has no limits — or at least no crust edges.

TODAY’S NUMBER

350

That’s how many metric tons of oil a container ship was carrying when it caught fire two weeks ago off the Sri Lankan coast. It has been leaking debris ever since, unleashing one of the worst ecological disasters in the country’s history. Now, it’s sinking, prompting new fears of an oil leak.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“There is this stereotype that an athlete is a kind of gladiator, a kind of hero, that they are comfortable being out of their comfort zones. And it makes it pretty much impossible for athletes not to be OK.”

Daria Abramowicz, sports psychologist, speaking about tennis champion Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open, rather than participate in media conferences. Osaka’s decision has sparked new conversations about mental health.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Greatness in the making

Years before he became one of the most famous musicians in the world, Yo-Yo Ma showed off his skills to two Presidents during a 1962 Kennedy Center event. (Click here to view.)