Firefighter killed in shooting at California fire station

A firefighter was killed during a shooting at a Los Angeles County fire station Tuesday morning, County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a tweet.

“My most sincerest condolences to the family of the firefighter who was tragically killed in today’s shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. My thoughts are with our @LACOFD family,” Solis tweeted.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed the shooting in a tweet Tuesday, saying it took place around 10:55 a.m. PT at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, about 30 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles.

“The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. We will provide updated information when available,” the LAFD’s tweet read.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff at all County buildings to honor the fallen firefighter, Solis said.

After the shooting, authorities descended on a home about 10 miles away in Acton, which erupted in flames.

The fire was believed to be connected to the shooting, and members of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s SWAT team were seen being dropped into the scene of the fire via helicopter, according to aerials provided by CNN affiliate KABC-TV.

SWAT personnel were searching for an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, according to an LASD tweet.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.