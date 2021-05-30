Skip to Content
Woman wins $2 million after buying lottery ticket for the wrong drawing

A North Carolina woman is $1.4 million richer after buying a lottery ticket for a drawing she was not trying to enter.

Elizabeth Johnson of Lucama, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, rushed to get her numbers into a Wednesday night Powerball drawing but missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff by one minute to buy a ticket with Online Play, according to lottery officials.

Her Quick Pick ticket was good for the drawing three days later, though, which earned her a $2 million prize.

Her lucky $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million, which doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million, lottery officials say.

“It was definitely a shock,” Johnson said in a news release. “When I got the message saying that I had won I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t even play tonight.'”

Johnson took home $1,415,001 after taxes. She plans to buy a house and go on vacation with her new earnings.

“The kids want to go to Disneyland,” she said. “We’ve never been and now we’ll get to.”

