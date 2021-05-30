How to watch the Indy 500, and everything else you need to know

National-World

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday.

Last year, the event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was postponed and held without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, it’s expected to be the most-attended sporting event since the pandemic’s start.

Event organizers expect 135,000 fans to attend — approximately 40% of the Indiana racetrack’s capacity.

“We’re thrilled to welcome fans ‘Back Home Again’ and appreciate our loyal customers and their continued support,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the race:

How do I watch the race?

Race coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET on NBC on Sunday, May 30. You can also stream it via the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

Pilots will be given the command to start their engines at 12:38 p.m. ET, and the green flag to start the race will drop at 12:45 p.m.

How long will it last?

The Indy 500 is a 500-mile race spread out over 200 laps. It takes nearly three hours to complete.

Expect race coverage to end around 4 p.m.

You can catch postrace coverage on NBC News.

Who’s performing the National Anthem?

Country music star Jimmie Allen will sing the National Anthem at this year’s Indy 500. The platinum-selling artist was named New Male Artist of the Year in April at the Academy of Country Music.

He takes the stage at 11 a.m. ET.

Who’s leading the pack?

For the fourth time in his career, Scott Dixon won the Indy 500 pole position and will lead the 33-car field in this year’s race. Joining him in Row 1 are Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay.

To see the full starting lineup, click here.

What will the weather be like?

It’s going to be a great day for racing. Forecasters predict sunny, clear skies. Temperatures should rise all the way up to the low 70s by the afternoon.