2 killed, at least 20 others shot after assailants jump out of an SUV and fire into a crowd at a Florida club

National-World

Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more, Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a billiards club in Hialeah between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., Ramirez said.

Three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, he said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and 20 to 25 victims are at various nearby hospitals, Ramirez said. At least one of those hospitalized is in critical condition, police said.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooters or their whereabouts to contact authorities.

Breaking news — more to come