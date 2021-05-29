One dead and six wounded in Miami shooting
One person has died and six others wounded after a shooting late Friday in Miami, police said.
Officers responding to gunshot detection system alerts in Wynwood shortly before midnight found several people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.
Some shooting victims arrived at the hospital on their own, Delva said.
One victim was taken to University of Miami Hospital, and six others were at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Delva.
Delva said one person later died and six others were recovering.
The shooting is being investigated, Delva said. Police released no information on a possible suspect or arrests.
Comments
1 Comment
Midnight near Northwest First Court and 20th Street in Wynwood Section of Miami. One of the redevelopment areas with art galleries, but the fringe area (where this occurred) is scary. Have friends in Miami, so checked it out on Google maps. Nothing there but a gas station and some creepy auto shops and some businesses. Translation: Gang shooting. Six wounded. That must have been a real show. Gang rivalry, some creep at a ‘club’ probably stared too long at some other creep’s girlfriend. Let’s defund the police and make sure the gangsters can create even more mayhem than they do already.