At least 7 wounded in Miami shooting

National-World

At least seven people were wounded during a shooting late Friday in Miami, police said.

Officers responding to gunshot detection system alerts in Wynwood shortly before midnight found several people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.

Some shooting victims arrived at the hospital on their own, Delva said.

One victim was taken to University of Miami Hospital, and six others were at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Delva. Their conditions were not known.

The shooting is being investigated, Delva said. Police released no information on a possible suspect or arrests.