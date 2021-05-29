A 9-year-old girl has died after being shot while jumping on trampoline in Minneapolis

National-World

A 9-year-old girl has died nearly two weeks after she was shot while jumping on a trampoline in Brooklyn Center, according to Minneapolis Police.

A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith died Thursday afternoon at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide, according to the report.

Trinity was shot on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline with other children, according to a press release issued at the time.

A person shot from a vehicle that was driving in an alley toward the house where the children were playing and then fled the scene, according to the preliminary information provided in the release.

“She did not deserve this,” Nicole Ottoson, Trinity’s mother, said on a GoFundMe created to to support Trinity.

“She has plans to change the world. She wants to be a teacher,” Ottoson said. “She loves making Tik Toks, doing art, doing makeup, playing Roblox with her friends, playing with her siblings, going on adventures, riding her bike, playing soft ball and basketball and doing gymnastics. She has been my shadow. Everyone who knows Trinity loves her.”