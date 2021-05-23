A shooting at a New Jersey house party leaves 2 people dead and at least 12 others injured

National-World

A man and a woman were shot and killed at a house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, police said.

Another 12 people were injured in the melee, New Jersey State Police said.

Troopers responded to the scene on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, the NJSP said.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden said it received six victims from a shooting at a home in Cumberland County.

It’s unclear how many victims in total were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

Police have not given any information on the circumstances behind the shooting, or said if they have a suspect in custody.

Across the street from the house, the Rev. Michael Keene, of Trinity AME Church, said he initially thought fireworks were going off.

“I just started hearing at first what I thought was fireworks, it was really gunshots, and I heard nine in rapid succession,” Keene told CNN affiliate WPVI.

“If you’re going to a party, why do you need to take a gun?” he asked. “If you’re there to have a good time why do you need a gun with you? That means you’re expecting trouble to me.”