One person was killed and three others injured in a Toronto shooting

National-World

At least one person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in a Toronto suburb Sunday, Toronto police said.

Witnesses in Etobicoke said they saw a man get out of his vehicle and begin shooting at the intersection of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West around 2:30 p.m. ET, police said on Twitter. The man was seen shooting into another vehicle.

One person is in life-threatening condition and two other victims have non-life threatening injuries. All four victims are adult males, according to police.

Police initially reported there were five shooting victims, one of whom died. They later revised the number and said there were four victims, one of whom died.

About 100 shots were fired during the incident, according to CNN news partner CTV. The man who was killed was 28 and the other three men are in their late 20s and early 30s, CTV reported.

Officers were searching for other victims after finding bullet holes in nearby buildings, Toronto police said.

The suspect fled in a black car, police said, adding the incident is still under investigation.

Correction: The number of injured has been revised downward to three after Toronto Police updated the figure.