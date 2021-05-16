A shooting in a Bronx park leaves 1 person dead and 4 others injured, New York police say

National-World

Police are trying to find whoever opened fire at a Bronx park on Saturday night, killing one person and leaving four others injured.

Four males and a female were at Claremont Park when shots were fired around 9:07 p.m., a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said.

Three of the males and the female were injured in the shooting and got to an area hospital without an ambulance, police said. The fifth victim, a male, died from his injuries.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released.

It’s not clear what led to the shootings, and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Shooting incidents and gun violence exploded in New York last year and have continued to surge in 2021. According to the NYPD’s city crime statistics, shooting incidents this year through May 9 have skyrocketed 86% over the same period a year ago.