Two small planes collide over Colorado and amazingly no one was injured

National-World

There are no injuries after a midair collision involving two small planes outside of Denver, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Two on board walked away with no injuries. Second plane able to land safe no injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Initial reports are that the two planes collided in midair, according to a tweet from South Metro Fire Rescue in the Colorado city of Centennial.

While one plane involved crashed, the second plane was able to land at Centennial Airport, according to the tweet.

A tweet from the National Transportation Safety Board said the incident happened as the planes were landing. It said one aircraft was a Metroliner and the other was a Cirrus.