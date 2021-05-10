Two Arizona wildfires prompt evacuations and scorch more than 6,000 acres

National-World

Two wildfires in Arizona have prompted evacuations and scorched more than 6,000 acres amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

A brush fire that broke out Friday east of Phoenix, Arizona, has grown to 2,650 acres, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The Copper Canyon Fire was about 35% contained as of Sunday night, the department said on Twitter. Fire crews are focused on monitoring the blaze’s southern and western edges, according to the fire information system InciWeb.

The fire was most active in the northeast corner while the majority of the fire area remained quiet Sunday, Inciweb said.

Firefighters will continue to secure the fires edge and patrol for hot spots and flare ups over the next few days.

The fire’s threat to buildings and other property had significantly decreased Saturday. And while there were no evacuations ordered Sunday, residents were asked to be ready in case conditions change.

US Highway 60, which was closed Friday in both directions in Gila County, remained closed Sunday, fire officials said.

The fire damaged guardrails in that area of the highway, prompting Arizona Department of Transportation to keep it closed for safety concerns.

The fire started Friday afternoon about 3 miles northeast of Globe, Arizona, a city approximately 90 miles east of Phoenix, fueled by hot, dry conditions and wind.

Fire officials determined the fire was human-caused but have not identified the ignition source, according to Inciweb.

Tussock fire prompts evacuations

Another wildfire north of Phoenix and south of Prescott led to evacuation orders Sunday.

The Tussock Fire has grown to more than 3,500 acres and has no containment, according to the incident information posted on Inciweb.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for the Horse Thief, Minihaha and Fort Misery areas. “There is significant danger to you, gather necessary items and go,” a statement on the official Tussock Fire Information page said.

The Arizona Red Cross will establish an evacuation center at Mayer High School.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.