Murder suspect who fled with a tiger has been caught, but not the animal, Houston police say

National-World

Houston authorities have captured a man who allegedly evaded police while housing a Bengal tiger in his yard.

“The whereabouts of the tiger are not yet known,” Houston police tweeted Monday.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was out on bond for a murder charge in Fort Bend County, when neighbors spotted the big cat, Houston Police Commander Ron Borza said during a news conference Monday.

There were also reports that the suspect had monkeys, which are not illegal to have in the city, Borza said. Having a tiger, though, is illegal.

An off-duty deputy went to the house to confront the suspect, Borza said. But when Houston police arrived at the scene, Cuevas put the tiger in a white SUV and drove off.

“There was a brief pursuit, and the man got away with the tiger,” Borza said.

Owning a tiger in Houston is a Class C misdemeanor, Borza said. According to Texas law, Class C misdemeanors are punishable with a maximum of $500 fine.

Cuevas has been charged with felony evading arrest and authorities plan to seek to revoke his bond for the November 2020 murder charge following this incident.

Details of Cuevas’ apprehension were not immediately made available Monday night.

Police are asking anyone with information on the tiger to contact Houston Police Department Major Offenders at (713) 308-3100.