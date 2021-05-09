Driver was shot after a verbal altercation with another driver, Atlanta police say

National-World

A female driver was shot and taken to the hospital after a verbal altercation with a male driver near Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday evening, police said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was driving when she got into a “verbal altercation” with a male driver, things escalated between the two, and the woman was shot, Atlanta police said.

The suspect fled in what police believe to be a dark-colored SUV.

According to the release, police received a call about a person shot near an intersection in downtown Atlanta around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the release, she was conscious and alert when she was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the release said.