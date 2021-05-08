Miami-Dade police officer charged with sexual battery

National-World

A Miami-Dade police lieutenant and former high-ranking union member has been charged with sexual battery and was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Friday, according to police.

John Jenkins Jr. has been “relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III in a statement on Saturday statement.

Ramirez said he suspended Jenkins “immediately” after being notified of an off-duty incident involving Jenkins on April 25 in the city of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“Now learning of his arrest, it has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable,” Ramirez said.

“This is a serious matter and I am confident that the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department will continue to carry out a thorough investigation,” the statement from Ramirez said.

Last week, Jenkins resigned as executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, according to CNN affiliate WPLG.

Jenkins is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a person older than 18, jail records show.

Palm Beach County court records show Jenkins was not present during a bond hearing Saturday morning but was represented by an attorney.

CNN has reached out to the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and an attorney for Jenkins for comment.

A judge ordered Jenkins have no contact with the victim(s) and set a $20,000 bond for both counts, court records show. A hearing was set for July 1, according to Palm Beach County court records.

No details have been released regarding the allegations against Jenkins.