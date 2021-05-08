3 dead, suspect killed after shooting and fire in Baltimore County

National-World

Three people are dead and another was injured in a shooting and fire at a townhome Saturday morning just outside Baltimore, officials said.

Police and fire crews responded to calls of “an active fire, as well as an active shooter” around 6:40 a.m. in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

“Our officers responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a man outside armed,” Stewart told reporters during a news briefing.

The suspect was killed by police, Stewart said

“At this time, we can confirm that an adult male suspect is deceased, two adult male victims and one adult female victim are deceased and one adult male victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries,” a statement from the Baltimore County Police Department said.

Tim Rostkowski, spokesperson for Baltimore County Fire, said preliminary reports indicate the two-alarm fire started in a “townhome and spread to the two adjacent townhomes.”

The structure where the fire started, “as well as the residence directly to the right … have collapsed,” Rostkowski said. “The third dwelling that was involved has heavy damage.”

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause or origin of the fire, according to Rostkowski.

The cause of the fire and relations of those involved are being investigated, Stewart said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said on Twitter that it will “take time to fully investigate” the “horrific incident.”

“Today, we pray for the injured victims and the families who have lost loved ones,” Olszewski said. “We will make all possible resources available to the residents affected by this tragic situation.”