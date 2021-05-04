Watch: Cookie the rabbit shows off skateboarding skills

National-World

ONTARIO, Canada (KION and CBS) A rabbit in Canada is enjoying the sunshine and showing off his skills.

Cookie the rabbit is seen on camera practicing his favorite hobby- skateboarding. His owner says the 7-year-old rabbit has been skateboarding most of his life, but also enjoys tobogganing, bike riding and going on picnics with the family

When Cookie is not on a skateboard, he visits patients at a children's hospital in Canada to help brighten their day.