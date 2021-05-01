Law enforcement are responding to an active shooter situation at a casino in Wisconsin

National-World

Law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, a tweet from the casino said Saturday.

Officers are working to secure the location, according to the tweet.

CBS affiliate WDJT is reporting the shooter is in custody after seven people were shot.

The casino is telling people not to go near the area as the investigation continues.

CNN has reached out to the area fire department, police, sheriff’s office and nearby hospitals for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.