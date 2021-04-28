Standoff continues after one deputy killed and one wounded in North Carolina

National-World

One Watauga County sheriff’s deputy has been killed and another wounded in an ongoing standoff situation near Boone, North Carolina, officials said in a release obtained by CNN affiliate WBTV.

The Sheriff’s Office said a standoff with the suspected shooter is ongoing.

Sgt. Chris Ward, died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee for treatment, according to the release. K-9 Deputy Logan Fox is still on the scene. His condition is unknown.

Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a call for a wellness check because the homeowner and his family did not show up for work or respond to telephone calls, according to the statement.

Deputies went to the home after finding all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property.

An earlier statement said the two deputies were shot by an “unknown individual” in the house.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

The suspected shooter is barricaded in the home and occasionally fires in the direction of law enforcement officers, according to the statement.

Nearby residents have been evacuated.

Multiple agencies are assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene of the standoff.