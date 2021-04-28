Officer involved in botched raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor’s death announces retirement

National-World

A Louisville police officer who was involved in the botched raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor has announced his retirement, saying that it was in the “best interest” of his family.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was one of several Louisville Metro officers involved in breaking down the door to Taylor’s apartment while executing a late-night “no-knock” warrant on March 13, 2020. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, said after the raid that he thought the officers were intruders and fired one shot from inside the home, striking Mattingly in the leg. Police responded by firing 32 rounds, killing Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse.

Mattingly said in a statement from his attorney that he hopes the city can “heal and unite” moving forward.

“Serving as a police officer for the past 21 years has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life,” Mattingly said. “Having this opportunity in the city I grew up in and love has made that choice an even greater honor. I’ve never taken lightly the responsibility that comes along with serving the great citizens of Louisville,” he said.

“It’s my hope and prayer, that moving forward, our city can heal and unite,” he continued. “My plan was not to move on from this calling, but in the best interest of my family, the time has come.”

No officers involved in the raid were charged directly regarding the death of Taylor. One of the officers at the scene, Brett Hankison, will stand trial in 2022 on charges of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing into an adjacent occupied apartment, according to the state attorney general. Hankison pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The US Department of Justice announced on Monday that Louisville Metro Police will be investigated as to whether it “engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful expressive activities,” according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Mattingly said that the DOJ investigation into the department played no role in his decision to retire, and that he had “great faith in the men and women of LMPD” to continue to serve the community in a “professional and unbiased manner.”