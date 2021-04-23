Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny ends hunger strike

National-World

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said on Friday that he is ending his weekslong hunger strike.

The announcement comes days after the Russian opposition leader was transferred to a prison hospital due to his deteriorating health.

“I do not withdraw the requirement to admit the necessary doctor to me — I am losing sensitivity in parts of my arms and legs, and I want to understand what it is and how to treat it, but taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am starting to get out of the hunger strike,” Navalny said in a message shared by his team on Instagram.

Breaking story, more to follow…