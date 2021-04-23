Chicago police shot a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl in a McDonald’s drive thru

National-World

Chicago police on Thursday shot a suspect who was wanted in connection to last week’s shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald’s drive-thru, authorities said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news conference Thursday that officers shot the suspect following a vehicle pursuit, crash and attempted carjacking.

He confirmed the individual was wanted in connection to the slaying of Jaslyn Adams, who was shot multiple times while she and her father were in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald’s Sunday afternoon. Her father was hospitalized in serious condition.

Charges against the suspect, who was hospitalized after the shooting, are pending, a spokesperson for Chicago police told CNN Friday.

CPD officers started surveilling a “murder suspect” shortly after 4 p.m. local time in a western suburb of Chicago, Brown said in his news conference.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle while headed eastbound on I-290, but the suspect crashed his vehicle on the shoulder before trying to carjack a family’s vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

That’s when officers confronted the suspect and fired their weapons, striking the suspect multiple times, Brown said.

Police recovered two firearms from the suspect, he added.

Brown said “there were other people involved, but we just have the one offender now in custody.” He did not provide additional details but said the investigation was ongoing.

Brown would not say if the suspect had fired at officers, saying that would be determined during an investigation.

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability, which reviews incidents in which an officer fires a department-issued handgun, said in a tweet it had responded to the scene.

Family members previously told CNN affiliate WBBM that Jaslyn and her father were in the McDonalds drive-thru Sunday when someone shot into the car.

“It’s really emotional now for my family,” Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, told WBBM, describing the girl was “sweet and outgoing,” “talkative” and “really lovable.”

“Y’all, please put the guns down,” McMullen said.

“Our kids want to play. My kids can’t even go out the door because of this violence. Please put the guns down.”