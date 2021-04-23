Anti-terrorism probe launched after French police officer killed in knife attack

National-World

An anti-terrorism investigation has been launched in France after a female police officer was killed in a knife attack at a police station in a Paris suburb.

Police on the scene quickly intervened and killed the attacker, Prime Minister Jean Castex told journalists on Friday, referring to the incident in Rambouillet as a “terrorist attack.”

Castex said that “our determination to fight terrorism in all its shape is unbroken, more than ever.”

French anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said, “The way this crime was committed” and “the words said by the attacker during the event” led the anti-terror office to take on the investigation.

The attacker had scouted the location before launching the stabbing, Castex said. And witnesses heard the attacker shout “Allahu Akhbar,” according to a source close to the investigation.

Castex and French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said they were on their way to Rambouillet, a town of 25,000 people 35 miles southwest of the capital.

Earlier, Castex shared his condolences with the victim’s relatives, saying they “have the support of the whole nation” in a tweet.

“The Republic has just lost one of its heroines, in an infinitely coward barbaric gesture,” he added.

Local representative Aurore Bergé tweeted her condolences, saying that “this is a terrible shock. For Rambouillet. For the Yvelines, grieving again,” referring to a fatal stabbing of a police commander and his partner, a police administrator, in 2016.

Reacting to the attack, French President Emmanuel Macron said France would not give up the fight against terrorism.

“She was a police officer. Stephanie has been killed in her police station in Rambouillet, on the already wounded land of the Yvelines. The Nation stands by the side of her family, her colleagues, and law enforcement officers. We will not give up the fight against Islamist terrorism,” Macron said on Twitter.