Willie Mays Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Baseball Hall of Fame center fielder Willie Mays.

Personal

Birth date: May 6, 1931

Birth place: Westfield, Alabama

Birth name: William Howard Mays Jr.

Father: William Mays

Mother: Ann (Satterwhite) Mays

Marriages: Mae Louise Allen (1971-2013, her death); Margherite Wendell Chapman (1956-1961, divorced)

Children: adopted with Margherite Wendell Chapman: Michael

Military Service: US Army, 1952-1954

Other Facts

Career statistics include 3,283 hits, 660 home runs and a batting average of .302.

As of April 2021, only five other players in baseball history have hit more home runs than Mays: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, and Albert Pujols.

Won 12 consecutive Gold Gloves.

Played in 24 All-Star Games and four World Series.

Godfather to baseball player Barry Bonds.

His nickname was the “Say Hey Kid.”

Timeline

1948-1950 – Plays for the Birmingham Black Barons, part of the Negro League.

1950 – Signed by the New York Giants as an amateur free agent.

1951-1957 – Plays for the New York Giants.

1951 – Is named National League Rookie of The Year.

1952–1954 – Serves in the US Army.

1954 – During the World Series, Mays makes an over-the-shoulder catch that is considered one of the most memorable moments in baseball history.

1954 – National league MVP.

1955, 1962, 1964, 1965 – Leads the National League in home runs.

1957 – Wins the first-ever Gold Glove for center field.

1958 – The New York Giants become the San Francisco Giants.

1958-1972 – Plays for the San Francisco Giants.

August 30, 1961 – Hits four home runs in one game.

1963 – MLB All-Star Game MVP.

1964 – Becomes the first black team captain in the major leagues.

1965 – National League MVP.

1968 – MLB All-Star Game MVP.

1972 – Is traded to the New York Mets.

1972-1973 – Plays for the New York Mets.

1973-1979 – New York Mets hitting instructor.

1979 – Is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, receiving 409 out of 432 votes.

1986 – Assistant to the president of the Giants Organization. The position is extended for his lifetime in 1993.

2000 – Founds the Say Hey Foundation, which serves underprivileged children.

March 31, 2000 – A 23-ton bronze statue of Mays is unveiled at the new Major League ballpark in San Francisco.

December 2007 – Is inducted into the California Hall of Fame.

November 24, 2015 – Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

May 12, 2020 – “24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid” is published, co-authored by Mays and John Shea.